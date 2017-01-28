Advert
Saturday, January 28, 2017, 14:25

Four-car collision in Burmarrad, man hospitalised

A Rabat man has been hospitalised after he was involved in a four-car collision in Burmarrad early this afternoon. 

The 54-year-old was driving a Nissan car along Burmarrad Road at 12.15pm when he and three other drivers crashed.

The collision involved a 32-year-old Mellieħa man driving a Mitsubishi Pajero, 42-year-old man from Żurrieq driving a Rover and a 38-year-old man from Luqa behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta.

An ambulance took the Rabat man to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. No information about his medical condition was made available.  

