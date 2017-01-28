Watch: 'EU needs a game changer in migration thinking' - Prime Minister

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: OPM

The European Union needs a "game changer" in its thinking about migration issues if it is to avoid a humanitarian crisis this coming autumn, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has said.

"Without a game changer...there will be many people crossing the Mediterranean and no solutions," Dr Muscat said during a summit of southern EU countries being held in Lisbon, Portugal.

The summit comes just a few days before Malta will host an informal Valletta summit of EU member states, when discussions about migration and the future of the European project are expected to dominate the agenda.

Dr Muscat said he was encouraged by strong coordination between southern European states and said that discussions in Lisbon had been "very frank".

He argued that member states needed to be more determined in seeking potential solutions to the migration issue that has beset European countries since 2015.

The EU's most significant response to the crisis so far has been to strike a deal with Turkey whereby migrants in Greece deemed ineligible for refugee status are returned to Turkey.

In exchange, the EU has eased visa restrictions for Turks, pledged €3 billion in financial aid and agreed to "re-energise" the country's bid for EU membership.

The deal has received criticism from multiple quarters, but Dr Muscat argued that member states should not miss the woods for the trees.

The EU-Turkey agreement "has many problems," the Prime Minister acknowledged, "but it was the only solution. Simply saying 'it's not possible' isn't going to get us anywhere," Dr Muscat said.