CommCare to get a new office and logo

New offices for CommCare. Photo: DOI/Reuben Piscopo

Community service provider CommCare is to get a new logo and head office, parliamentary secretary Justyne Caruana said today.

The rebranding exercise will also see the unit streamline procedures to ensure applications are all screened using the same procedure.

CommCare provides health and social services to citizens who require care inside their own home, with the unit coordinating visits by nurses, physiotherapists, speech therapists, social workers and others.

Last year, CommCare handled more than 760,000 requests, Dr Caruana said.