A 41-year-old man was grievously injured this afternoon after receiving a hammer blow in the course of an argument in Paola, police said.

The man, who is Syrian but lives in Paola, was allegedly hit by a 28-year-old Syrian who lives in Marsa. The two men were arguing in Triq il-Foss at around 1.15pm, police said.

An ambulance rushed the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. The 28-year-old alleged aggressor is in police custody.