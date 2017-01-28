Air Malta registers eight-fold increase in interline revenue with Alitalia

Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Air Malta has registered an eight-fold increase in interline revenue with Alitalia in one month, the airline said today.

The code-share was signed recently between Air Malta and Alitalia.

Other interline partnerships registering growth were KLM, British Airways and Brussels Airlines that showed on average of 35 per cent growth over the past year.

During December, overall interline revenue of the airline grew by three per cent over the same month the previous year.

"Such results show the importance of code-share agreements especially for small airlines like Air Malta. Through such arrangements we are widening our network and creating additional revenue streams," said Paul Sies, Air Malta's Chief Commercial Officer.

“A strong Air Malta is vital for the islands. We need to be able to create new markets, offer better travel deals for people travelling to and from Malta, and work together with our stakeholders to make sure Malta stays connected to the world effectively."

The agreement enabled Alitalia to place its code and flight numbers on all Air Malta flights between Malta and Italy. Similarly the Maltese airline placed its code and flight numbers on Alitalia flights between Malta and Rome and a selection of flights beyond Rome's Fiumicino Airport, Milan's Linate Airport and Catania.