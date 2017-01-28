Pink free with The Sunday Times

Spina bifida can be a debilitating condition, but sometimes, ill health is more detrimental to the mind than the body, as the sensitive story of a young woman shows in the January issue of Pink.

Out with The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow, the leading magazine recounts the woman’s journey of self-exploration and discovery to overcome her real and perceived limitations, break out of a negative rut, build her confidence, realise that her condition did not define her and use her experience to encourage others.

It’s the story of walking against the odds and travelling into a new world to realise that there is beauty in fragility and imperfection.

And onto the fashion scene: what did stylist and model agency owner Carina Camilleri wear to her actor-son Ben’s wedding? How did she go about searching forthe grooviest mother-of-the-groom look? What was the saga of the must-have, sold-out Gucci sunglasses that arrived just in time from halfway around the world? And how did she remain cool in the run-up?

Pink finds out this and more in a frank, funny interview, which also delves into deeper issues of empty-nest syndrome, child-related worries and anxiety, unconventional motherhood, daughter-in-law relations… and the greatest love of all!

Pink is produced monthly and published by Allied Newspapers Ltd and printed by Progress Press.