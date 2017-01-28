The answer to AIDS

Singer and political activist Bob Geldof told a meeting of the British Labour Party that “monogamy, fidelity in marriage and abstinence are the most effective weapons to combat AIDS – rather, to ensure that the disease does not progress”.

Interestingly, his stand is not based on religious values but on the fact that where what he says does not happen AIDS continues to grow.

On the 30th anniversary of the discovery of the causes of the AIDS infection, the UN said that the means used to this day to fight the disease have failed miserably.

Official data shows that about 33 million people have died over the last three decades and every day the virus spreads to more than 7,000 people worldwide.

More than $16,000 million went in economic aid to combat this social evil last year.

Moreover, Republican Congressman Chris Smith provided indisputable evidence of the success of the AIDS prevention programme in African countries when based on abstinence and fidelity.

Smith noted that both abstinence and fidelity have been an important factor in tackling the spread of the AIDS virus in Uganda, Kenya and Zimbabwe. According to the journal Science, the reduction of AIDS among Zimbabwean men between 17 and 29 years stood at 23 per cent. Among women aged 15-24 years it was even higher – 49 per cent.

Spanish writer Julián Marías understood that “the main cause of this disease is the lack of sex life standards, standards that have always existed and through which men have behaved human and made possible what is called civilisation”.