Negative impact
Joseph Muscat’s remarks that Britain will have a hard time leaving the EU have a remarkable impact on people in the UK… his hatred for the UK leaving the EU will have an effect on Malta.
My family and I have had holidays in Malta at least twice a year for the last 20 years but will never visit Malta again. The word around is visit the Mediterranean but never again Malta.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.