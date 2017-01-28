It pays to walk

Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

I was watching the programme Sketti during which those answering questions were expected to say what the ministries and mayors planned to achieve in the near future. The question of parking came up and the general solution concentrated on streets spaces to solve people’s parking problems. The constructive answer should be: let cars be buried underground.

The car park across the road from Floriana’s iconic Biskuttin is the example, lacking the garden on top, an unkept promise. Why not turn the whole kilometre length of the railway tunnel into a parking place? And why not excavate beneath part of the parade ground?

People hate walking to Valletta. Aged 87, I walk quite a distance every day.

My visits to Sliema stop at Pembroke. Public buses (14) take passengers to the Ferry. The other day, I attended a funeral in Vittoriosa and took a taxi from Mellieħa.

It works out cheaper than using a car. On my way back from Vittoriosa I caught the ferry to Valletta, took the lift and then went into the ditch to catch the 41 or 42 bus.

Believe me, the harbour crossing, past St Angelo, the walk through the Barrakka Garden and across Castile Square were a cultural pleasure. The downhill walk into the ditch and relaxation on the bus were all a bonus that helped me retain the vigour of youth.