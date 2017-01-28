Independent arbitrator
Please allow me to thank Mark Said for his helpful and clear information regarding the Condominium Act.
My copy of the above law is dated July 1, 2001. Article 26 says: “In any dispute that, in accordance with this Act, is to be or may be referred to arbitration, the rules contained in the Arbitration Act or made thereunder relating to mandatory arbitration shall apply.”
So, I understand that the involvement of the Malta Arbitration Centre falls under the Arbitration Act. The Malta Arbitration Centre is not mentioned as such under the Condominium Act.
As a person not accustomed to legal matters, I did not realise that another law was being referred to.
My apologies and appreciation to the correspondent.
The choice of the word “arbiter” was suggested by my PC’s word processor. I thank him for his correction.
