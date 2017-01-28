Dangerous pavements

Are pavements meant for people or for garages? Being over 80 years of age, I hate walking on pavements and risk life and limb by walking on the road. The exaggerated ramps are definitely illegal but local governments do not seem to care as no action is ever taken.

I’m not disabled yet, thank God, but I pity people with disabilities and mothers with babies pushing buggies.

Local councils must spend some money on restoring pavements everywhere. Whenever I have to use a pavement in San Ġwann, I keep looking down to avoid any obstacles like uneven surfaces, holes or even dogs’ poop. In Naxxar Road, I can easily lose my balance and find myself under a passing car. Only the council would be to blame then and I’d be ready to sue them.

All honest and law-abiding citizens pay taxes through their noses and expect the central and local authorities to protect one and all from such dangers.