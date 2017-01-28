Miller wary of Birkirkara threat

Hibernians are not giving too much importance on Birkirkara’s struggles this season and are bracing themselves for a tough match when they face the Stripes, at the National Stadium, tomorrow (kick-off 4pm).

Marcelo Dias (left), of Hibernians, in a tussle for possession with Ryan Scicluna, of Birkirkara.

Trailing Balzan by a single point, the Paola team will be keen to keep up the pressure on the Premier League leaders with victory over a Birkirkara side who saw their title challenge suffer comprehensive damage after last week’s 1-0 defeat to Valletta.

That upset left the Stripes 10 points adrift of Balzan but Miller has refused to be drawn on his opponents’ current difficulties and prefers to focus on his players progress instead.

“Our priority is to continue with what we have been doing so well over the last few weeks, which is playing to our strength and winning as many points as possible,” he said. “Birkirkara had to deal with lots of problems on and off the pitch but I still think they are very strong contenders and eager to win at all costs to stay in the hunt for a place in Europe.”

A quick look at how the league is shaping up shows almost all 12 teams have something to play for and that makes competition harder. “I think one big positive in this championship is that teams are showing great commitment. That means there are no easy matches and you simply cannot take your eyes off the ball,” Miller said.

“There’s still a long way to go in the title race but winning these kind of matches against top teams like Birkirkara brings more confidence and we have to do all we can to ensure that we reach the crucial phase of the season in the best position possible.” Miller is sweating on the fitness of striker Jorginho who is nursing a pulled hamstring.

Wingback Clayton Failla is troubled with an ankle injury but is expected to recover in time for the match. This week the Paolites lost defender Jonathan Pearson who moved to Sliema Wanderers but yesterday they brought in a replacement – Dejan Boljevic from Montenegro.

The former Zemun defender joined Hibs for training on Thursday and signed until the end of the season. Birkirkara, too, could parade a new overseas recruit this weekend following the signing of winger Miguel Alba. The 28-year-old Argentine, who came through the Union de Mar del Plata youth academy, played in Greece mostly and started this season on the books of Super League side Veria. Alba’s arrival could not have come at a better time for coach Nikola Jaros.

He is sure to be without striker Gonzalo Malan, who suffered a knee injury, while midfielder Mislav Andelkovic and forward Srdjan Dimitrov are facing a race against time to win back their full fitness. Wingback Gary Muir is unavailable as he must serve a one-match ban.

Although the Stripes are lagging behind in the top half of the standings, Jaros is refusing to throw in the towel. “I think it’s too early to say that Birkirkara are out of the race,” the Croatian reckoned.

“Ten points are a lot but there’s still 14 matches to go and everything can happen. I felt we were unlucky to lose our last match but now we can get back on track if we beat Hibernians.

“Both teams play attractive football so this will be an entertaining match. Hibs are doing well at the moment and will be dangerous opponents but I can assure our fans that we are committed and fully motivated as ever.” Jaros reckons missed chances in front of goal as the main reason behind their struggles at this particular juncture.

“We are creating a lot of chances but failing to put the ball into the net and that is costing us precious points,” he said. “We have been working on that aspect in training and hopefully we can start to reap the dividends soon, starting this weekend.

“There is more than one third of the season left and at Birkirkara we’re sure we can still play a big part in this year’s title race.”

First round result: Birkirkara vs Hibernians 0-1.