Sporting briefs

Djilobodji: Sunderland defen-der Papy Djilobodji will serve a four-match ban after an English FA violent conduct charge was found proven. Djilobodji was charged on video evidence after match referee Craig Pawson did not spot an incident in which he struck out at West Brom skipper Darren Fletcher during last Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at the Hawthorns.



Clough: Nottingham Forest have made an approach to Burton to speak with former player Nigel Clough about becoming the club’s next manager. Reports said Forest have formally approached Burton but they have not yet been granted permission to open talks with Clough about replacing Philippe Montanier. The Frenchman was sacked by Forest on January 14.



Walcott: Arsenal welcome Theo Walcott back into their squad for this evening’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against his former club Southampton. The England international has been struggling with a calf problem but is now fit to be in contention, while Per Mertesacker (knee) and Mathieu Debuchy (hamstring) have also returned to full training.



Kane: Tottenham will be without top goalscorer Harry Kane for today’s FA Cup fourth-round clash with Wycombe. The England striker is suffering from a minor groin problem but Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful Kane will be fit for Tuesday’s Premier League meeting with Sunderland.



Goss: Manchester United midfielder Sean Goss is set to join QPR reports said yesterday. The 21-year-old left Exeter for United in 2012 and has impressed for the reserves this season.



FA Cup: Fourth round – Derby County vs Leicester City 2-2.



Scottish Premier: Aberdeen vs Dundee 3-0