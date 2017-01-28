Football news

Celtic have told Chelsea that keeper Craig Gordon is not for sale.

That was the message when Chelsea made an enquiry about the Scotland international, who has resurrected his career with the Scottish champions.

Chelsea could be in the market for a new keeper as back-up to Thibaut Courtois after Bourne-mouth reportedly tabled an offer for Asmir Begovic.

But they were given no encouragement by Celtic, whose manager Brendan Rodgers outlined his desire to keep Gordon.

Rodgers said: “Craig is 34 years old and can go on for a number of years yet and can be a real pillar of this team.”

40 points the goal for Leicester chief

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri admits chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is unhappy with the Foxes’ form.

The champions are yet to win away this season and are five points above the drop zone.

Ranieri has spoken to Srivaddhanaprabha and revealed the Thai owner wants them to hit the Premier League safety mark above anything else.

“My chairman said 40 points, 40 points please, then after if something happens it’s okay – but 40 points,” he said.

“Of course, he is not happy but he knows very well my ambition, maybe more than him. For me every match is important.”

Nervous Gerrard

Steven Gerrard has admitted to nerves as he prepares to begin work as a youth academy coach with Liverpool.

The 36-year-old was recently linked with a move into frontline management at MK Dons but has opted to begin his coaching career back where he started as a player, at Liverpool’s Academy.

Asked how he felt about the new job, Gerrard said: “Very excited but at the same time a little bit nervous.

“It’s one I am really looking forward to getting my teeth into and learning a lot. There is an excitement there but also a bit of nerves and anxiety to see how it’s going to turn out.”

Snodgrass completes West Ham transfer

West Ham United have completed the signing of Robert Snodgrass from relegation strugglers Hull City in a deal worth £10.2 million.

The attacking midfielder has signed a 3-1/2 year contract and is West Ham’s second signing of the winter transfer window after defender Jose Fonte joined the club from Southampton.

“I’m delighted because this is a massive club with great tradition,” Snodgrass said.

“This is the sort of club which speaks for itself, the fans who come here and support week-in week-out and moving to and selling out this new stadium is terrific and I want to be part of it.”

Young Baxter gets a third chance

Everton have offered former player Jose Baxter a 12-month contract after his one-year ban for testing positive for cocaine ends in June, the club has said.

Baxter, who is the youngest player to represent Everton when he made his debut in 2008 at 16, tested positive for cocaine last February while he was playing for Sheffield United.

He was banned by an FA panel in August, having already been given a suspended punishment in 2015 after testing positive for ecstasy, with a hearing accepting that his drink had been spiked.

“I’m speechless. Not many people get a second chance and here’s me with a third chance,” Baxter said.

China clubs double transfers spending

Chinese clubs spent over $450 million on international transfers last year, around 2-1/2 times more than the year before, according to a FIFA subsidiary report released yesterday.

The spending spree, which has seen a series of big-money moves involving high profile players such as Oscar and Carlos Tevez, has raised eyebrows around the world and created unease.

The report by Transfer Matching System (TMS) said Chinese clubs signed 159 players in international transfers in 2016.

The total of $451.3 million spent compared to $168.3 million in 2015 and was a seven-fold increase on 2013, the report said.

It was also around 344 per cent more than the rest of Asia combined, it said.

Van Aanholt on way to Crystal Palace

Sunderland have accepted a bid for Patrick van Aanholt from Premier League relegation rivals Crystal Palace after the left-back submitted a transfer request.

No financial details of the transfer were released, though media reports said Palace had paid £14 million to lure Van Aanholt to Selhurst Park.

“If a player openly states he does not want to play for our club, then it is clear that we have a decision to make,” Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain said.

Van Aanholt will be re-united with Palace’s Sam Allardyce, having previously worked with the manager at Sunderland.