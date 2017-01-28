Enrique enthralled by Denis Suarez show

Luis Enrique heaped praise on Denis Suarez after the 23-year-old midfielder led Barcelona to a 5-2 blitz of Real Sociedad late Thursday, saying the youngster could even emulate playmaker Andres Iniesta.

Suarez set Barca on the path to the King’s Cup semi-finals with a low finish and completed the 6-2 aggregate win with a sweeping run past keeper Geronimo Rulli after latching onto a pass from Lionel Messi.

The former Manchester City trainee has had to wait his turn in his first season back at the club after spells at Sevilla and Villarreal followed his impressive campaign with Barcelona B, who he joined in 2013 after an unhappy two years in England.

However, the Galician has emerged as a realistic heir to captain and standard bearer Iniesta, Barca’s most decorated player who is in the autumn of his career at 32.

“He could be, why not? Players have to evolve. He has to improve, but Iniesta is Harry Potter, he makes magic, and it’s difficult to find another. But Denis is on the right path and I hope he can be it,” Luis Enrique told reporters.

“Denis is one of the few players to leave Barca B and be able to return. That’s because he takes great care of the ball but also works hard off it, which some players forget about.

“You have the ball for a minute or a minute and a half in the game, so if you don’t do well without it, you have no chance at this level. Denis understands that and he’s well loved by his team-mates.”

Speaking after one of his best displays for Barca, Suarez talked about his understanding with Argentine striker Messi, who helped create both of his goals.

“I think I have a connection with Messi. Since I’ve come back he’s treated me well and when I am playing on the right of midfield we understand each other. If you find the space, he will find you,” Suarez said.

“I am getting better. It’s not easy to get in the best team in the world, but I hope I can keep on moving forward now.”

Barcelona to play Atletico in semi-finals

Atletico Madrid will play Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

In the draw made yesterday morning, reigning champions Barca were drawn against Atletico Madrid, with the first leg to be played at the Calderon stadium.

Celta Vigo will face Alaves in the other semi-final.