Correa parts with Gżira, joins Wanderers

Sliema Wanderers continued with their recruitment drive in this transfer window and yesterday they signed winger Ricardo Correa and called back defender Luca Martinelli to the club.

The Blues, who signed defender Jonathan Pearson from Hibernians on a three-and-a-half contract earlier this week, added further options for coach John Buttigieg, in particular with the signing of Correa.

The Uruguayan started the season at Gżira United but triggered a clause in his contract and got his release from the Premier League strugglers before joining the Wanderers on an 18-month deal.

Martinelli rejoins Sliema after spending the first six months of the season on loan at Mosta.

It also emerged yesterday that Sliema are zooming in on Argentine defender Leonardo Francisco Incorvaia, formerly of second division side Club Ferro in his home country.

Meanwhile, another Argentine player – Sebastian Nayar – could make his debut in the BOV Premier League this weekend.

The 25-year-old had been training with Floriana for the last couple of weeks and his transfer was completed yesterday, making him available for coach Giovanni Tedesco in the build-up to the match against Gżira United tomorrow.

The Maroons moved quickly to bring in a new goalkeeper following the departure of Italian Mauro Boerchio after signing Anthony Curmi.

The veteran shot-stopper, making a return to the Maroons, joins on loan from Tarxien Rainbows.

It seems Argentine players are becoming the trend in the Maltese league lately with Gżira reportedly close to offering a contract to 22-year-old South American striker Aleandro Reyes.

Elsewhere, Mosta FC have released goalkeeper Emanuel Bartolo who struggled to command a regular spot after joining the Blues from Valletta last summer.

The 33-year-old could face the rest of the season on the sidelines as it appears that he cannot register for a third club in one season.

Mosta filled Bartolo’s void with the signing of young Andreas Vella from Birkirkara on a two-year contract.

The Blues have also strengthened their defence with the acquisition of Brazilian Heron Miranda until the end of the season. Before, the 26-year-old had spells in the lower divisions in Germany and Romania.