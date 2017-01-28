Dollar rebounds and stocks slip as rally loses steam

The US dollar rose to a one-week high against the yen yesterday on hopes US President Donald Trump’s pro-growth policies will further bolster the economy, and a key index of global equity markets slipped as investors paused after a recent rally.

US Treasury debt yields slipped as data showing disappointing US economic growth in the fourth quarter spurred buying of US government debt, while oil prices retreated as investors focused on production increases in the United States.

The greenback has climbed for two straight days, pulling it back from seven-week lows against a basket of major currencies, on the view it would gain from a rise in border tariffs, tax reform and future spending.

The dollar pared some gains after data showed US economic growth slowed more than expect­ed to 1.9 per cent in the fourth quarter due to weak exports.

The dollar was up 0.51 per cent against the yen to 115.1 and was up 0.2 per cent to 100.58 against a basket of six major currencies.

On Wall Street, stocks were slightly lower at the open as investors took a breather following the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s three-day winning streak spurred by pro-growth optimism and rosy corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.68 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 20,088.23, the S&P 500 lost 2.52 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 2,294.16 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.30 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 5,653.88.

The weakness on Wall Street weighed on MSCI’s world index , which tracks shares in 46 countries. The index was down 0.12 per cent.

European shares eased with UBS dragging bank stocks lower after posting a drop in full-year profit, while Britain’s biggest supermarket Tesco surged after a £3.7 billion takeover of a supplier.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.4 per cent at 366.04.

In bond markets, US Treasury yields fell as investors reached for US government debt following the disappointing fourth-quarter GDP data.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down one basis point at 2.495 per cent, retreating further from a four-week high reached on Thursday.

Oil prices slipped, giving up gains from earlier in the day, as the market shifted its focus towards production increases in the United States and away from efforts by Opec and other producers to support prices by cutting supplies.

Brent crude was down 1.14 per cent at $55.6 a barrel, while US crude was down 0.91 per cent at $53.29.

Gold fell and was on track for its first weekly loss of the year as persistent dollar strength prompted some traders to cash in on this week’s rally to two-month highs.