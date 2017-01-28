Company briefs

Air Malta is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a 25 per cent discount on various destinations for travel during the month of February.

The sale is open until tomorrow and is being offered to seven cities: Paris, Rome, Vienna, Milan, Zurich, Brussels and Manchester.

Discounted tickets can be purchased from the airline’s website www.airmalta.com through a promo code that has been sent to Air Malta newsletter subscribers.

Maltese startup at Davos

Maltese startup Hippo Data showcased its virtual reality trading platform as a part of the SixCap – a Singaporean fintech company –delegation in Davos during the recent World Economic Forum annual meeting.

Hippo Data was the first Maltese company to be selected by Microsoft to be part of the Microsoft Ventures Accelerator in London. Its Vision Alpha is a trading platform that crowdsources hundreds of thousands of trading insights per day from over a hundred thousand traders.

Hippo Data has also developed the Hippo AlphaBot, that uses artificial intelligence to turn human behaviour into actionable insights. Statistically, the Hippo Alphabot outperforms 99 per cent of the traders on Vision Alpha.

This year, Hippo Data will also work on other technologies in the fields of artificial intelligence, algorithmic trading and blockchain.

Public voting for eBusiness Awards

For the first time, the Malta Communications Authority has decided to open the Best Social Media Campaign Category in the eBusiness Awards 2016 to public voting.

“This is a category that, by its very nature, entails social engagement and, indeed, public voting will be a realistic measure of the effectiveness of these campaigns,” the MCA said.

The category aims to reward the campaign that best managed to exploit this ripe marketing platform. The adjudication committee has already selected the four finalists, leaving it up to the public to decide the winner. The finalists are:

New York Best – developed by Anchovy

Go @ L-Istrina – developed by BPC

Kinnie (Simonds Farsons Cisk Ltd) – developed by BPC

ICON – Consumers’ use of Social Media in Malta 2016

The public can vote until noon on February 6.

http://ebusinessawards.mca.org.mt/social-media-public-voting.

New book published on corporate citizenship

Mark Anthony Camilleri recently edited a business textbook, entitled CSR 2.0 and the New Era of Corporate Citizenship.

This contribution deals with the ways in which businesses can implement responsible behaviours that create synergistic value for themselves and society, exploring core aspects of contemporary corporate strategies.

Topics include corporate citizenship, corporate sustainability, stakeholder management, business ethics, public spending, total responsibility management and social value co-creation, among other notions.

This publication is aimed at students, academics and researchers seeking to enhance their knowledge and understanding on the business case for corporate social responsibility.

http://www.igi-global.com/book/csr-new-era-corporate-citizenship/166426

Consultation on CMU

As part of its efforts to achieve a Capital Markets Union (CMU) with tangible impact, the Commission services have launched a public consultation on the planned mid-term review.

The results of this consultation will feed into the mid-term review of the CMU Action Plan that the Commission aims to publish in June.

The review will seek to strengthen the current policy framework for the development of capital markets by updating the proposed actions and integrating complementary measures in response to key challenges. Respondents are invited to provide evidence-based feedback and specific suggestions by March 17 through the online questionnaire.

Ariadne acquires Portcullis

Ariadne Capital has acquired Portcullis Asset Management, renaming it Ariadne Capital Malta and appointing its manager David Barry as its managing director, reporting to Julie Meyer, CEO of Ariadne Capital Group Ltd.

Ariadne Malta manages the Ecosystem Economics Investment Platform, the EU’s first ‘plug and play’ investment platform.

“Platforms have come to every industry. It was inevitable that they would come to European venture capital,” Ms Meyer said.

Over the course of the past 16 years, Ariadne Capital has completed more than £600 million of transactions and investments and led the innovation agenda in the EU with EntrepreneurCountry Global since 2008. EC Global is now launching as a test pilot in Malta.

Ariadne Capital Group said it would be making two more acquisitions imminently.

SendOn opens China hub

MaltaPost has launched a new hub in Hong Kong to provide local clients with a convenient delivery service from China at competitive rates.

SendOn clients may order items of up to 30kg from China online stores. Items will arrive in Malta within 10 working days of the item reaching the hub.

MaltaPost will deliver the shopping straight to the client’s door in Malta and Gozo or clients may collect their shopping from the 24/7 Easipik Parcel Lockers located around Malta and Gozo.

www.maltapost.com/sendon