Waterboarding 'probably OK' if it saves lives, says UKIP leader

UKIP leader Paul Nuttall.

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has said he would "probably" support the use of waterboarding if it saved lives.

Mr Nuttall made the remarks in the wake of US President Donald Trump's apparent willingness to revive the use of torture techniques, including waterboarding in which suspects are subjected to simulated drowning.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the UK would not shift from its condemnation of torture.

But speaking on the by-election campaign trail in Cumbria, Mr Nuttall said: "I think sometimes you have to fight fire with fire.

"I think that these people are incarcerated because they are bad people and they want to do us harm, and if waterboarding ensures that it saves a number of lives in this country, or America, because someone admits to something that is going to happen in terms of a terrorist attack then through gritted teeth I probably would be OK with that."

When Mr Trump was asked about the use of torture in his first TV interview as President, he said: "Absolutely, I feel it works."

A draft presidential order made public this week envisages a review of interrogation methods for terror suspects, the possible reopening of "black site" prisons outside the US and the continued use of the Guantanamo Bay camp in Cuba to hold "enemy combatants".