Advert
Friday, January 27, 2017, 07:35 by

Reuters

Watch: Video shows the moment a plane crashes in Australia

Amateur video filmed during Australia Day celebrations in Perth yesterday shows the moment a light plane crashed into the Swan River, killing both people onboard.

Police released the names of the pilot of the aircraft today as 52-year-old, Peter Lynch and his colleague and partner as 30-year-old Endah Cakrawati, who local media reported studied at a university in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Thousands had gathered to watch the annual SkyShow and fireworks display when they witnessed the plane crashing into the water.

According to police, emergency services were on the scene within minutes but were unable to save the pair.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Pope intervenes in Knights of Malta...

  2. Watch: 'Let him die,' onlookers shout as...

  3. Torture works, says Donald Trump

  4. Ryanair in cooperation talks with......

  5. Woman suicide bomber struck Nigerian...

  6. Royal family member among seven hanged...

  7. Trump moves ahead on Mexico border wall,...

  8. Girl, 16, stabbed German policeman at...

  9. 'The Terminator' meets the Pope

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 27-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed