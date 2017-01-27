Watch: Video shows the moment a plane crashes in Australia
Amateur video filmed during Australia Day celebrations in Perth yesterday shows the moment a light plane crashed into the Swan River, killing both people onboard.
Police released the names of the pilot of the aircraft today as 52-year-old, Peter Lynch and his colleague and partner as 30-year-old Endah Cakrawati, who local media reported studied at a university in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Thousands had gathered to watch the annual SkyShow and fireworks display when they witnessed the plane crashing into the water.
According to police, emergency services were on the scene within minutes but were unable to save the pair.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.