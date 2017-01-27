Watch: Video shows the moment a plane crashes in Australia

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Amateur video filmed during Australia Day celebrations in Perth yesterday shows the moment a light plane crashed into the Swan River, killing both people onboard.

Police released the names of the pilot of the aircraft today as 52-year-old, Peter Lynch and his colleague and partner as 30-year-old Endah Cakrawati, who local media reported studied at a university in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Thousands had gathered to watch the annual SkyShow and fireworks display when they witnessed the plane crashing into the water.

According to police, emergency services were on the scene within minutes but were unable to save the pair.



