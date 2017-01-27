Watch: Raging river drags minibus hundreds of feet in Bolivia

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Residents in central Bolivia were struggling to dig out from mud on Wednesday after torrential rainfall caused severe flooding and damaged several homes.

And one lucky resident was recovering after he and his vehicle were dragged almost 230 feet by the raging river.

The unnamed man is a minibus driver who got caught up in the overflowing river while on his route.

Dramatic images that aired on local television showed the river tossing his minibus violently.

Witnesses ran to the vehicle, expecting to find the driver dead, but he reportedly had only a few bruises and bumps.

Meanwhile, other residents waded through ankle-deep water as they tried to remove heavy mud from their homes and belongings.

The local government said that emergency crews were deployed to assist affected residents.