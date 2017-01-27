EU vigilant over citizens' private data in US

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

The EU Commission was being “very vigilant” about developments in the US related to the protection of citizens’ private data, EU Commissioner Věra Jourová said this afternoon.

Speaking at a conference at the end of the Justice Ministers’ informal meeting, Commissioner Jourová said the EU had very high standards of protection of privacy, and these standards must accompany the data wherever it went once it left European soil.

“We worked hard to achieve this and this was based, to a large extent, on our trust with the former US administration. This trust must be renewed,” she said, adding that she should be meeting her US counterparts in a couple of months.

“I need reconfirmation of continuity, and we will be very strict assessors of the current conditions… I need to be reassured that Privacy Shield can remain.”

I need reconfirmation of continuity, and we will be very strict assessors of the current conditions

Addressing the joint conference, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici said the presidency was working towards brokering and closing various legislative proposals, including the Insolvency Directive and the regulation to establish a European Public Prosecutors’ Office.

Dr Bonnici explained that the EPPO was aimed at strengthening the fight against fraud of the union's financial interests.

The member states have managed to strike a well-balanced compromise and there is a positive sentiment that this proposed regulation will make extensive progress throughout the presidency, he said.

Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Jourová meanwhile noted that the EU Commission was “strongly convinced” about the need of the EPPO as a strong and efficient instrument to combat financial crime.

So far, she noted, 17 member states had indicated that they would cooperate on setting up the EPPO. Malta, Dr Bonnici later clarified, was not one of these countries.

“We need to fight against corruption, fraud and money laundering, and protect tax payers’ money, so our aim remains finalising the EPPO proposal as soon as possible,” the Commissioner noted.

Referring to the Insolvency Directive, she expressed worry about the fact that some 600 companies failed every day.

Answering questions from the media about EPPO, Dr Bonnici meanwhile noted that there was a small number of member states, including Malta, which will not be joining for different reasons.

“The Maltese Presidency of the EU Council will act as an honest broker independently of my home country’s position on the matter.”