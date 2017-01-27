Sliema sign Uruguayan Correa

Riccardo Correa left Gżira United to join Sliema Wanderers

Sliema Wanderers completed their second signing this week after securing the services of Uruguayan winger Riccardo Correa.

The Blues, who signed Jonathan Pearson from Hibs on Tuesday, moved quickly to bring in winger Correa who has just parted ways with Premier League strugglers Gżira United. The nippy forward put pen to paper on a 18-month deal.

The Wanderers have also welcomed back in the fray defender Luca Martinelli following a loan spell from Mosta.

Sliema are also awaiting the arrival of Argentine defender Leonardo Francisco Incorvaia, who started the season with Argentine second division side Club Ferro, is expected to join the Wanderers early next week.