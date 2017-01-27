Training requires discipline and focus says Mangion

Dario Mangion is targeting to represent Malta in international competition. Photo: Wally Galea

Athletics, like most so-called secondary sports, faces a constant struggle against the behemot that is football.

Boys and, increasingly, girls are more likely to pick the sport which they see most frequently being relayed on television – football – than anything else regardless of where their talent truly lies.

Sometimes, however, they make a different choice. Dario Mangion is a case in point although his story is not that straightforward.

“I always loved running and enjoyed all the different events I took part in,” he explains.

“In my teens, I won the 800m and 1,500m intermediate national championships and started to take training more seriously. My coach at the time, Mario Pisani, always showed great commitment and encouragement.

“I was in the list for the FISEC Games but, unfortunately, I got injured and could not participate. It was a great disappointment and I decided to switch to football.

“I practised regularly and never missed training. However, I missed athletics and at age 20 returned to the track again.”

His motivation to do so was clear.

“Having been so close to make the national team, I never let go of the idea of representing my country. This fuelled my dedication and commitment to the sport. I strongly wanted to be the best I could possibly be.

“At first, it was difficult to adjust to the new training regime. However, I was happy to be back ‘home’ in athletics and making new friends.

“As I improved I experimented with different distances; briefly the 400m, then stepped up to the 800m.”

Two-minute barrier

For the past three years, Mangion has been training with Xandru Grech and succeeded in breaking the two-minute barrier in the 800m and represented Malta in the 3,000m for the first European Games and the Athletics Championship for the Small States.

Mangion is eager to credit all the coaches who have trained him.

“All my previous coaches gave me a set of skills which I could not have learnt with anybody else,” he reckons.

They also guided him as he changed the distances in which he specialised.

“Shifting from 400m to the 3,000m was not easy,” he said.

“My body needed time to adapt to the different training sessions and volume. Preparation for the two distances varies greatly.

“A 400m race is a long sprint which requires speed, power and good running form whereas the 3,000m requires endurance, discipline and pacing.”

Clearly, however, the challenge has given him renewed energy as he is now going in for a new event.

“Having been running the 3,000m over the past two years I have decided to switch to the 3,000 steepleschase this season,” Mangion said.

“It is a very tough race and requires both physical and mental stamina. Being tired towards the end of the race. Having to jump over a timber log anchored to the ground, is a significant challenge… one I am looking forward to overcome.”

Yet, Mangion’s target remains the same as ever: representing the country.

“It is always an honour to don the national colours and you always want to give the best performance,” he said.

“You need to feed on that pressure to focus and get yourself ready for the race.

“The mental aspect is crucial and one must learn to manage nerves during competition… it is all about being confident and positive.

“I see competing for Malta as an opportunity to capitalise on all the hard training and sacrifices undertaken. It is the highlight of the season, for which athletes train and aim for.”