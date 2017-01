Boxing great De La Hoya arrested for suspected DUI in California

Boxing Hall of Famer Oscar De La Hoya was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence in Pasadena, California.

De La Hoya was stopped for speeding in his Land Rover on Del Mar Boulevard, at which point the investigating officer smelled an alcoholic odor in the car and administered “a series of field sobriety tests,” ESPN said.

The 43-year-old De La Hoya failed the tests and was arrested at 1:57 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 1992 Olympic gold medal winner and 10-time professional world champion, De La Hoya is no stranger to substance abuse.

He checked himself into rehab in 2011 after admitting he had issues with cocaine and alcohol and had been having suicidal thoughts. Two years later, De La Hoya also checked into a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre.