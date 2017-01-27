Workshop with leading Spanish theatre group

A unique opportunity presents itself to participate in a workshop with leading Spanish group La Fura dels Baus.

Spain-based theatre group La Fura dels Baus will be taking part in this year’s Notte Bianca and will be organising a performance workshop in Valletta in the run-up to the festival.

Founded in Barcelona in 1979, La Fura dels Baus have garnered a stellar reputation for their brand of theatre, which makes use of unusual settings and blurs the boundaries between audience and actor. As a self-researched company, they have worked in many different disciplines including street theatre, opera, film, macroshows, and even product presentations. Throughout their diverse career La Fura have opened the Barcelona Olympics and have performed in some of the greatest arts and culture festivals around the world.

The workshop in Malta is a unique opportunity for local artists to immerse themselves in the creative ethos of this acclaimed troupe, critically referred to as the Furan Language. It will be held from September 23 leading up to Notte Bianca on October 7. This workshop is aimed at actors, dancers, acrobats, light technicians, riggers, video artists, musicians, visual artists, set designers, engineers, and all others who share a love for stage work. The workshop will focus on integrating these various disciplines as part of the company’s own language, which is based on the synergy between different techniques and perspectives of the theatrical scene. The workshops will lead up to a performance presentation of this work-in-progress, which will be open to the public on the night of Notte Bianca.

■ Interested participants should send a CV to [email protected] by Monday, January 30. The participation fee for the workshop is of €100. Full-time performing arts students can attend the workshop for free. Successful applicants will be chosen by La Fura Dels Baus and Notte Bianca based on their artistic CV. Applicants must be available between five to eight hours a day from September 23 until October 7. For more information, visit www.nottebianca.org.mt. The workshop is being held in collaboration with the Valletta 2018 Foundation, the EU Collective Plays! Creative Europe Project and the Centre for Research and Performance, School of Performing Arts, University of Malta.