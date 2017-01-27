Featuring Accademia del Piacere, the programme is varied and includes pieces by Gaspar Sanz and Fahmi Alqhai, Tobias Hume, Monsieur de Sainte-Colombe, Marin Marais and Jean-Philippe Rameau. Photo: Oscar Romero.

Tonight’s concert from the Valletta International Baroque Festival is taking place at the Archaeology Museum.

Featuring Accademia del Piacere, the programme is varied and includes pieces by Gaspar Sanz and Fahmi Alqhai, Tobias Hume, Monsieur de Sainte-Colombe, Marin Marais and Jean-Philippe Rameau.

The uniqueness of its innovative projects, the technical ability of its musicians and the strong personality of its artistic director have made Accademia del Piacere a vanguard group in early Spanish music and one of the leading ensembles of this kind in Europe. It is especially appreciated for the group’s fascinating and direct communication with its audience and its concept of historical music as being alive and full of emotions, an idea conveyed by the group’s musicians to their spectator from the heart.

In 2011, Accademia del Piacere moved the world of historical music, presenting Las Idas y las Vueltas, an incursion into the world of flamenco and its relationship with baroque music, in collaboration with flamenco vocalist Arcángel. Equally brave is their recording reviving the passionate world of improvisation in Spain in the 1600s.

They have toured worldwide, visiting countries including Germany, Mexico, Austria, Belgium, Japan and the United States, to name a few. Accademia del Piacere’s concerts are regularly transmitted live by the European Broadcasting Union through its associated broadcasters.

■ Tonight’s concert is taking place at the Museum of Archaeology at 7.30pm. For more information and tickets, visit vallettabaroquefestival.com.mt. The festival runs until tomorrow.