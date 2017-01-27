Advert
Friday, January 27, 2017, 00:01

The Invisible City

Eight-year old Nyakong lives in the camp, waiting for her mother’s return.

The University of Malta’s MA in Film Studies presents the screening this afternoon of The Invisible City [Kakuma] (2016) directed by Belgian documentarist Lieven Corthouts.

Kakuma refugee camp, built in the middle of the Turkana desert in Kenya, is the fastest-growing city in the region. Many of its new arrivals are children sent out of conflict zones by their parents. Against all odds, these children grab all opportunities in the camp to rebuild their life.

While waiting for her mother to return from South Sudan, eight-year-old Nyakong starts to go to school. Slowly she creates a new home in the camp. At the age of 17, teenagers like Claude and Khadijo consequently compete for international scholarships, get a job and even build their own house.

Corthouts decided to stay in one of the toughest places on earth and make this camp his home. While filming his friends for more than four years, he unveils the accomplishments of these strong, smart children and the true dynamics of a refugee camp.

 

■ The Invisible City [Kakuma] is being screened today at 5pm at the Faculty of Arts Library at the University of Malta’s Msida Campus in Tal-Qroqq. The screening will be introduced by the director together with producer Emmy Oost and will be followed by a Q&A session.

