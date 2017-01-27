Berlin Alexanderplatz concludes

Ranier Werner Fassbinder’s masterpiece concludes its screening tonight at the German-Maltese Circle in Valletta.

This 14-part West German television mini-series was adapted from the eponymous Alfred Döblin novel, which in itself was deemed to be one of the most important and innovative works of the Weimar Republic.

Tonight’s screening is of the last episode and has a running time of 112 minutes. In a fantasy sequence, the protagonist, Franz (Günter Lamprecht), walks along a street of the dead with two angels. He finds his lover, Mieze (Barbara Sukowa), killed in reality by the criminal Reinhold (Gottfried John), but she disappears from his arms. Franz is taken to an asylum with much of the rest of the episode taking place in his imagination.

■The screening is taking place at the German-Maltese Circle in Valletta at 7pm. Entrance is free and booking is not required. For more information, visit www.germanmaltesecircle.org/berlin-alexanderplatz.