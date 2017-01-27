Announcements

AZZOPARDI. On January 26, EMANUEL of Rabat (ex-RSM, Royal Malta Artillery), went to meet the Risen Lord, aged 84. Loved and remembered by his wife Pauline, his children Ray, Luke, Maria and Pauline, and their spouses Bridget, Moira, Michael Buhagiar and Edward Degaetano, his grandchildren Petra, Andreas, Ramona, Derek, Matthias, Nathaniel and Vanessa, and great-grandchildren Faith and Neil. He will also be missed by his sisters Lorenza and Agnes, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow, Saturday, January 28 at 8.30am for St Dominic’s church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the grave of the Royal Malta Artillery at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BALDACCHINO. On January 25, at St Vincent de Paul residence, MICHELINA of Qormi, aged 80, went to meet her Lord God whom she loved and served in her husband and her children, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Auxilio, her six sons, Michael, Charles, Raymond, Joseph, Antoine and Godwin, their respective wives, Vickie, Liliana, Mariella, Monica, Isabelle and Marthese, their children, her sister Nena Axisa, Consiglia Axisa, widow of her brother Salvu, in-laws, nephews, nieces, many other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul residence today, Friday, January 27 at 2.15pm for St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (entrance from back gate). No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BEZZINA. On January 26, HELEN, née Grech, of Balzan, widow of Paul, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church, four days short of her 86th birthday. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Carmel (member of the Society of Christian Doctrine, MUSEUM), Michael and his wife Antoinette, and Miriam and her husband John Galea, her grandchildren Bernard and his wife Katya, Adrian, and Alexandra and her fiancé Daniel Saliba, her great-grandchildren Jan and Mattia, her sister Carmen Micallef, nieces and their families, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Peter’s Home, Lija, on Saturday, January 28, at 8am for the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Balzan Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Good Shepherd Sisters of Balzan and the MUSEUM Society will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Thanks to the Dominican Sisters and carers at St Peter’s Home for their care and support. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG. On January 26, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Centre, IMELDA of Rabat, residing at Birżebbuġa, widow of Joseph, passed away peacefully, aged 85, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She was cherished in her life by her children, Fr Karm Borg, MMSP, Manwel and his wife Jane and Pauline and her husband Freddie Mizzi, her grandchildren Abigail, Elaine and her husband Chris Grech, Josef and his fiancée Krista, and Mikela, her great-granddaughter Matthea, her brothers and sisters, in-laws, many other nephews and nieces, among whom Fr Mario Micallef, MSSP, Sr Emma Micallef, OSA, and Sr Ninette Deguara, OSA, all other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, January 27 at 1.45pm for St Peter in Chains parish church, Birżebbuġa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the Missionary Society of St Paul missions will be greatly appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEMAJO. On January 23, at St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, RONALD (Ronnie), aged 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his beloved family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Francesca, née Tavassi, his mother-in-law Elena, his sisters Elena Clara (Nelly), Mary, Clare and her husband Louis Balzan, his in-laws Teresita, Judge Albert Manche and Massimo Tavassi, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital today, Friday, January 27 at 1.30pm for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to St Patrick’s Salesian School, Sliema, would be appreciated. The family wish to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at St James Capua Hospital for their care and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF GRIMAUD. On January 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, AURELIO, aged 85, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his cherished family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his beloved and devoted wife Carmen, née Frendo Jones; his sons Jean Pierre and his wife Ylenia, née Saliba; Paul and his wife Lisa, née Pullicino; his treasured grandchildren Luke, Emile, Bianca, Alex, Nick, Edward and Martine; his brother Alvino and wife Juanita; his brothers-in-law Winston and Toni, Noel and Pat; other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, January 28 at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, St Julians, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – EMANUEL. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 46th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his son Joe and his wife Marilise and their family.

DARMANIN – VICTOR. Precious memories of a devoted father and grandfather on the 17th anniversary of his passing away. So loved and so dearly missed by Tony, Marina, Cora and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. Treasured memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, GEORGE, on the 21st anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Tessie and Francis, Alfred and Lorna, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow at 5.30pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

GALEA – VINCENT. A dear father fondly remembered on the 47th anniversary of his demise. Josette, Angela and their families.

GANADO – MURIEL. Precious, unfading memories of a beloved wife and mother on the seventh anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Albert, Berta, Rita and Austin. A Mass will be said today at 5.15pm at St Aloysius College chapel, Birkirkara.

GRECH ORR – CHARLES. In loving memory, on the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his wife Grace, his children, Caroline, Karl and Marisa, their spouses, and grandchildren.

PULLICINO. In ever loving memory of MARIO, a beloved brother and uncle, fondly remembered on the seventh anniversary of his death. Joyce, Frank, John, Helen, Lydia and their families.

VELLA – GRACE. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her death. Dearly missed by her seven children and their families. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Mġarr parish church. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.