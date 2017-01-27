Advert
Friday, January 27, 2017

Press Association

Birthday treat for Malayan tapir still going strong at 39

Europe's oldest Malayan tapir is celebrating his 39th birthday at a British animal park by gorging on his favourite foods of apples, bananas and carrots.

The animal, called Kingut, has outlasted most Malayan tapirs who on average only live to the age of 12, according to experts at Port Lympne Reserve in Kent.

Kingut was born in captivity to wild-born parents at Ragunan Zoo in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 1978, before arriving at Howletts zoo in Kent in 1992, then transferring to Port Lympne in 2008.

He loves being the centre of attention and really enjoys back rubs from the team

As he celebrates his birthday today, Joel Bunce, Port Lympne's head of hoofstock section, said: "He loves being the centre of attention and really enjoys back rubs from the team."

"We will be making an extra special fuss of him on his birthday and I'm sure he will love his special cake."

