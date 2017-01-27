Travelling to countries with yellow fever? Get vaccinated

Travellers to countries where yellow fever is endemic should get vaccinated at least 10 days before travel, the public health authorities urged this afternoon.

This is particularly important for those travelling to Brazil where a recent outbreak killed 40 people.

It is recommended that a single dose is considered sufficient to provide life-long immunity. The yellow fever vaccine can be given any time to anybody over nine months of age.

Travellers are advised to contact the national immunisation services at Floriana Health Centre on 2568 0222-3/2124 3314 for information.

People travelling to countries where yellow fever is endemic should also take the necessary precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. This includes wearing long sleeve shirts and trousers, using insect repellant containing DEET, and using bed nets when sleeping in infested areas.

Staying in accommodation with screens and air-conditioned rooms will also reduce the risk of mosquitoes.

The risk of yellow fever affecting Malta is low as the main vector mosquito that transmits the virus is not found in Malta. The health authorities however have taken a number of measures, which include enhanced awareness on importance of vaccination for travellers, advice on prevention of mosquito bites in endemic areas and ensuring availability of vaccine.

The virus is transmitted to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Yellow fever cannot be transmitted from person to person. The majority of persons infected with yellow fever have no illness or very mild illness. If symptoms develop these include fever, general body aches, nauseas and vomiting.

The severe form is characterised by high fever, jaundice, bleeding and in 10 per cent of cases may result in death. There is no specific treatment for yellow fever. Treatment is symptomatic.

The list of countries with risk of yellow fever virus trasmission are: Angola, Benin, Burkina Kaso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Cote D’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Sudan, Togo, Uganda, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago and Venezuela.