Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says a twofold increase in bullying in State schools over four years is more likely to be the result of greater awareness than a higher incidence of this form of abuse. In another story, Environment Minister José Herrera admits that an outright ban on the controversial weedkiller glyphosate, which he announced last July before backtracking this month, was never on the cards.

L-Orizzont says that a meeting Opposition leader Simon Busuttil had with the head of the EP’s Panama Papers committee was kept under wraps by the Nationalist Party.

The Malta Independent speaks to Finance Minister Edward Scicluna who says it was for others to decide whether Minister Konrad Mizzi’s position in Cabinet as head of the EU’s Energy Council was one reason more questions in the EU Parliament were being asked about Malta’s taxation system.

In-Nazzjon says genuine Labourites are angry at the way certain party supporters are being pushed to fill certain positions.