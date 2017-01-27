Suspended sentence for violent domestic dispute

A man was handed a suspended sentence after admitting to a number of charges related to a violent domestic dispute in May 2015.

Jonathan Sciberras, 31, from Birkirkara, was accused of involuntary grievous bodily harm against his estranged partner in an incident in Floriana. The assault was allegedly witnessed by the couple's two-year-old son.

The man was also found guilty of having caused caused voluntary damage to third party property, to having been in possession of a sharp instrument without the necessary police licence as well as with having disturbed the public peace and good order.

The court, presided by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, condemned the man to a two-year prison term suspended for four years and to the payment of a fine of €116. The court further imposed a protection order as well as a restraining order for a period of three years in the best interests of the victim.

Inspector Daryl Borg prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Angie Muscat were defence counsel.