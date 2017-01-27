Advert
Friday, January 27, 2017, 11:57

PN's ideaGħawdex convention being held this weekend

It will address challenges being faced by Gozitan families

The Nationalist Party this morning launched the third general convention on the theme ideaGħawdex, to be held in Gozo this weekend, with the plenary session being held at Villa Fiorita in Marsalforn on Sunday morning.

Party secretary general Rosette Thake said important ideas had come out of the first two conventions, held in October 2014 and last January, and the result was the 171-proposal document launched last week Kwalità ta’ Ħajja Aħjar Għalik.

Gozo shadow minister Chris Said said Gozitan families were experiencing challenges which the Labour government had ignored. These included that of accessibility. The convention would be addressing such challenges.

The convention will be chaired by engineer Simon Mizzi, a university lecturer.

 

 

 

