Much-awaited Planetarium opens this weekend

More than 30,000 people have so far visited the Esplora Interactive Science Sector and the unique experience will step up a notch this weekend with the official opening of the much-awaited Planetarium.

With a 10.7-metre diameter, the Planetarium is a colourspace 4K theatre which hosts entertaining and educational shows related to our planet and space, the solar system and the whole universe.

The Esplora Planetarium is set to become iconic in the Grand Harbour as its structure sits suspended in one of the old Royal Naval Hospital Bighi buildings.

With a seating capacity of 54, the planetarium features a state-of-the-art projection system which projects full-dome shows and live presenter-led shows on a hemispherical dome. The Planetarium will be featuring four shows about the Earth, the sun, the moon and the solar system. The shows are suitable for an audience aged four years and older and will provide a great educational experience to all those who visit.

Accidental Astronauts follows the adventures of two kids and their dog as they embark on an unexpected journey into space. Back to the Moon for Good is a complete behind-the-scenes feature on the €28 million Google Lunar XPRIZE, designed to create human and robotic presence on the moon. Perfect Little Planet allows the audience to imagine the ultimate space vacation in our solar system while Habitat Earth helps visitors discover the intricate relationship between humans and ecological systems.

The Esplora Planetarium is bound to create wonder and stimulate curiosity by giving visitors a truly engaging and out of this world experience.

The Esplora Planetarium will officially open its doors tomorrow under the distinguished patronage of President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

The black-tie event will raise funds for charity as tickets are against a donation of €75 in aid of the Community Chest Fund Foundation.

Guests will be able to explore the new Universe Exhibition situated in the Planetarium Building and enjoy an evening of live music, open bar and finger food from this historic venue overlooking the magnificent views across Kalkara Creek and the Grand Harbour.

Esplora has a very broad appeal. Visitors are not only local families and school groups but it is also popular community groups, such as football nurseries, active ageing groups and tourists.

Following the Planetarium’s inauguration, there will be a Valentine’s event with a twist. There is also a Carnival event lined up and following the huge success of last year’s performances, Tangram Theatre will be back.