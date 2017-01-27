Legal action taken against 77 unlicensed holiday furnished premises last year

The Malta Tourism Authority last year took legal action against 77 owners of unlicensed private accommodation, including host families, as part of a crackdown to regulate this growing sector.

This announcement was made during a news conference marking the launch of an educational campaign to encourage operators in this sector to come forward and regularise their position.

In a detailed presentation about the enforcement carried out last year, MTA CEO Paul Bugeja noted that more staff had been recruited both in Malta and Gozo.

In 2016, 271 inspections were carried out in hotels and guesthouses, which led to legal action, including enforcement notices, and administration fines, being taken against 20.

As for holiday furnished premises, 670 inspections were made, and an additional 207 suspected properties were investigated. A further 107 properties being advertised on booking portals were also probed.

Last year, the MTA processed 553 application for this kind of accommodation, which was double the amount for 2015. In addition, legal action was taken against 61 holiday furnished premises.

Details regarding Gozo were given separately. It transpired that 165 inspection were carried out, 137 suspected properties were investigated and legal action against 16 was taken.

Mr Bugeja also pointed out that a further 200 properties in Malta, suspected to be operating without a licence, would be investigated in the coming weeks.

Tourism Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said that the aim of the campaign was to have a level playing field for tourism operators and safeguard Malta’s reputation.

He noted that last year a third of all tourists chose private accommodation, especially during the peak season when hotels were fully booked. According to the MTA in August, 96 per cent resided in private accommodation. However, during the shoulder months hotels took about 60 per cent of the share.

Operators who regulated themselves would be eligible to pay 15 per cent tax rather than 35 per cent, would be listed on the visitmalta website, and would be able to cover their property with third party liability insurance.