Labour MP caught using badge for disabled is clear example of 'abuse of power'

The fact a Labour MP was caught abusing of a blue badge for disabled people is a clear example of the abuse of power which has gripped the government, the Nationalist Party said.

Luciano Busuttil was recently found to be in possession of a blue badge normally reserved for disabled people with mobility problems to facilitate parking.

"This is not only an insult towards disabled people but to all drivers who waste time seeking parking," PN spokesman Robert Cutajar said in a statement.

"What Luciano Busuttil has been caught doing is unacceptable, especially for a politician who is meant to serve as an example to others."

The National Commission for Persons with Disability appointed an inquiry into the matter and took action within two days. The Prime Minister should take the cue and act in the same way when faced with the corruption facing his government, the PN said.

"In a normal country, Luciano Busuttil would have offered his resignation. But of course, after the Prime Minister's two trusted officials failed to resign despite being caught with a secret company in Panama, Luciano Busuttil won't resign."

Dr Busuttil is the chairman of SportMalta.