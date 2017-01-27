Embryos 'appear' still viable after possible damage to IVF incubator

Possible "technical damage" has been reported at Mater Dei Hospital's IVF incubator but all embryos appeared to have remained viable, the Health Ministry said this evening.

An independent inquiry has been appointed after the Health Minister was informed of the temporary damage in the incubator, which was carrying embryos in the process of being planted in mothers as part of the IVF process.

The clinical authorities at Mater Dei Hospital informed the Embryo Protection Authority about the case.

After all involved couples were informed, the IVF process continued on advice of medical experts, the ministry said.

The IVF service at Mater Dei started operating in November 2013.