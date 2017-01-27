Consumer watchdog defends naming and shaming policy

The consumer watchdog has defended its policy of naming and shaming certain traders failing to honour tribunal decisions, saying such an extreme measure was resorted to to safeguard consumer welfare.

In a public warning issued last month the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority singled out a handful of traders and mentioned them by name, most notably a case involving a €2,000 tent which was never delivered, despite the client having paid the full amount.

While not going into the merits of these cases, this newspaper enquired with the MCCAA on the procedure adopted and the circumstances which would force it to go public.

In its reply a spokeswoman said that the authority issued warnings whenever it felt the need to alert consumers about suppliers of dangerous or unsatisfactory goods, and to flag providers whose services were not up to standard.

Furthermore, the MCCAA also issues a public warning to highlight certain trading practices which may jeopardise consumers’ interests or any other matter that adversely affected them when acquiring a product or service from a particular trader.

In addition, decisions of the Consumer Claims Tribunal are closely monitored to identify traders whose conduct would be in breach of the law and where consumer welfare would be considered at risk, the spokeswoman said. In such cases, public statements were also issued in respect of traders who did not honour the tribunal decisions, she added.

Nevertheless, such measure would be taken without prejudice to the consumers’ right to enforce the tribunal’s ruling according in court, the authority said.

Last month, the MCCAA singled out Jason Galea of Sails and Canvas Ltd for not having delivered a €2,000 tent despite receiving the full payment from the client. Moreover, Mr Galea failed to attend any of the Consumer Claims Tribunal sittings and gave no explanation whatsoever for his conduct, the watchdog said.

Apart from this particular case, the authority also issued a public warning against four other traders including air conditioning vendor Mark Anthony Barbara. According to the watchdog Mr Barbara’s negligence during the installation caused €630 in damages to the consumer’s detriment.