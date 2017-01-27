Advert
Friday, January 27, 2017, 00:01 by

Edward Torpiano, Floriana

Talk the talk

When speaking about the Panama scandal in his letter titled ‘Walk the talk’ (January 4), Eddy Privitera stated the following: “The person involved in the Panama Papers story, Konrad Mizzi, had immediately faced the press, gave an explanation and also asked the Commissioner of Inland Revenue to carry out a tax audit on all his assets, both in Malta and abroad...”

Instead of trying to justify what can never be excused, the correspondent could have asked Mizzi whether his secret Panama company is still open.

Furthermore, the Commissioner of Inland Revenue does not need “to be asked” to conduct an investigation on dubious assets but is in duty bound to conduct a tax audit whenever he suspects evasion.

When reminding readers about what Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had said about Mizzi’s “draft declaration”, one has to bear in mind that a “draft declaration” is illegal (according to law).

Mizzi never “faced the press”. He always ran away from the free press and is still doing so now.

 

 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. When crises hit

  2. Awaiting justice

  3. Bitter pill

  4. Popular betrayal

  5. Confession made redundant

  6. Talk the talk

  7. Let the Church speak

  8. Belief in God

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 27-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed