Talk the talk

When speaking about the Panama scandal in his letter titled ‘Walk the talk’ (January 4), Eddy Privitera stated the following: “The person involved in the Panama Papers story, Konrad Mizzi, had immediately faced the press, gave an explanation and also asked the Commissioner of Inland Revenue to carry out a tax audit on all his assets, both in Malta and abroad...”

Instead of trying to justify what can never be excused, the correspondent could have asked Mizzi whether his secret Panama company is still open.

Furthermore, the Commissioner of Inland Revenue does not need “to be asked” to conduct an investigation on dubious assets but is in duty bound to conduct a tax audit whenever he suspects evasion.

When reminding readers about what Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had said about Mizzi’s “draft declaration”, one has to bear in mind that a “draft declaration” is illegal (according to law).

Mizzi never “faced the press”. He always ran away from the free press and is still doing so now.