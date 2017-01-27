Advert
Friday, January 27, 2017, 00:01 by

Fr David Muscat, Mosta

Confession made redundant

In view of the latest explanation about Amoris Laetitia given on the solemnity of the three wise men, could someone wise from the Maltese Curia or perhaps the Bishop of Gozo himself explain to me why should a divorced person go to confession in the first place and ask for absolution if s/he has an informed and enlightened conscience? If he is at peace with God about the whole thing, why seek pardon from it?

Perhaps we need to revise our metaphysics to grasp what causality means and our sacramental theology books elucidating the form and matter of the sacraments, specifically that of the sacrament of penance where the matter consists in contrition and confession of sins while the form is the priest giving absolution.

Rephrasing the question: if the matter is lacking during confession because “I’m at peace with God’’ why ask for absolution? It becomes illogical to bind us priests ‘’not to preclude from the participation  in the sacrament of Reconciliation’’ (paragraph 10 of the criteria) precisely because the ‘’penitents’’ were accompanied by us not to feel guilty anymore!

Perhaps the reformers were right when they abolished almost all the sacraments.

 

 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. When crises hit

  2. Awaiting justice

  3. Bitter pill

  4. Popular betrayal

  5. Confession made redundant

  6. Talk the talk

  7. Let the Church speak

  8. Belief in God

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 27-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed