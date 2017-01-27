Confession made redundant

In view of the latest explanation about Amoris Laetitia given on the solemnity of the three wise men, could someone wise from the Maltese Curia or perhaps the Bishop of Gozo himself explain to me why should a divorced person go to confession in the first place and ask for absolution if s/he has an informed and enlightened conscience? If he is at peace with God about the whole thing, why seek pardon from it?

Perhaps we need to revise our metaphysics to grasp what causality means and our sacramental theology books elucidating the form and matter of the sacraments, specifically that of the sacrament of penance where the matter consists in contrition and confession of sins while the form is the priest giving absolution.

Rephrasing the question: if the matter is lacking during confession because “I’m at peace with God’’ why ask for absolution? It becomes illogical to bind us priests ‘’not to preclude from the participation in the sacrament of Reconciliation’’ (paragraph 10 of the criteria) precisely because the ‘’penitents’’ were accompanied by us not to feel guilty anymore!

Perhaps the reformers were right when they abolished almost all the sacraments.