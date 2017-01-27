Belief in God

John Guillaumier is another version of St Thomas. He needs divine intervention to believe in God. His biggest mistake is that he does not keep his philosophy to himself but tries to sow the seeds of doubt among others with his non-stop letters on this subject.

It is normal to have some doubts about religion, even St Mother Teresa went through a period in her life where she was tempted to doubt, most probably because of the misery she had to face whileothers lived decently.

Christians have Jesus Christ to look upon to when in doubt. He died for our sins but His story did not end there as He resurrected unto Heaven as He said He will during His life on earth.

No other religion in the world has enough proof as Christianity, so why doubt? Does not it make more sense to believe in God than to believe He does not exist?