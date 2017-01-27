Hibs sign Montenegrin defender, Alba signs for B'Kara

Hibernians have strengthened their defensive line with the signing of Montenegrin defender Dejan Boljevic.

Dejan Boljevic

The Paolites entered the market for a defender after earlier this week Jonathan Pearson left the club to join Sliema Wandererers on a three-year contract.

The 26-year-old defender arrived in Malta on Thursday and conducted his first training session with Mark Miller’s squad at the Hibs Stadium.

Boljevic boasts years of experience in the Serbian top flight having played for Zemun and Cukaricki. He is expected to make his debut for the Paolites on Sunday when they play Birkirkara at the National Stadium.

Meanwhile, Birkirkara will have a new overseas player in their squad for Sunday’s match against Hibs after yesterday they signed Argentine winger Miguel Alba.

The 28-year-old trained with the Stripes this week and impressed coach Nikolas Jaros who immediately offered the former Club Guarani forward a contract until the end of the season.

Alba is the second South American player to join the Stripes this month after the club have brought in Uruguayan forward Gonzalo Malan.