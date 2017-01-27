Watford sign striker Niang

Watford have confirmed the signing of Milan forward M'Baye Niang on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old Frenchman will bolster the attacking options of Walter Mazzarri's side, who are 14th in the Premier League and face a trip to Millwall in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday. The Hornets also hold an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Niang, who has represented France Under-21s, can play across the frontline and becomes Watford's third signing of the January window.