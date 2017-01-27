Sporting briefs

Routledge: Swansea winger Wayne Routledge has committed himself to the Premier League club until 2019. Routledge’s original deal was due to run out in the summer of 2018, but he has added another 12 months to his Liberty Stadium contract. The 32-year-old could also earn a further year if he meets an appearance-based clause in the 2018-19 season.



Halilovic: Croatia’s youngest ever international Alen Halilovic has joined Las Palmas on loan until the end of next season in a bid to revitalise his promising career after failing to establish himself at Hamburg SV. “Las Palmas and Hamburg have today agreed a loan deal for Croatia international Alen Halilovic until the end of the 2017-18 season,” the club said. “In the loan contract the club reserves an option to buy the 20-year-old.”



Tottenham: Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino will not risk influential trio Harry Kane, Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose in tomorrow’s FA Cup clash against fourth-tier Wycombe for fear of aggravating their respective injuries. Alderweireld was withdrawn in last weekend’s draw with Manchester City, prompting fears of a hamstring injury, while Kane sustained a groin problem during the same game. Rose is nursing a knee injury.



Maracana: Brazil’s Maracana stadium, which hosted the 2014 World Cup final and the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2016 Olympics, was plunged into darkness yesterday after the electricity was cut off due to unpaid bills. The total debt is around 3 million reais ($939,937) with 1.3m owed by owners Odebrecht.



Marney: Burnley midfielder Dean Marney is set to miss the rest of the season after he sustained a cruciate knee ligament injury during Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal. The 32-year-old, who suffered a similar injury in February 2015, has been a regular feature in Burnley’s first team.



Subotic: Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund yesterday after falling out of favour at his parent club. The 28-year-old former Serbia international had been out for months with a rib injury and underwent surgery before recently returning to training.



King’s Cup: Quarter-final, second leg – Barcelona vs Real Sociedad 5-2 (agg: 6-2).