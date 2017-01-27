New safeguarding policies proposed by the Malta FA 

The Malta FA is proposing a policy and regulations governing the safeguarding of children and vulnerable adults in football.

While addressing the Council yesterday, MFA Safeguarding Officer Andrew Azzopardi said that the main objective of the policy was that to promote a positive environment for children.

The association’s safeguarding strategy is based on four pillars, namely the promotion of safe recruitment, the development of safeguarding policies and training for individuals, taking action when allegations against people in a position of trust are made and the creation of a space that allows victims and survivors of abuse to come forward.

When one thinks of abuse, usually sexual, physical, emotional and neglect come to mind but Azzopardi pointed out that another two forms of abuse are poor practice and bullying.

“The safeguarding regulations will empower the MFA to safeguard vulnerable adults and children,” Azzopardi said.

“There will be a separate process from the disciplinary mechanism. All persons holding a position of trust must go through a screening process to assess potential risk to children and vulnerable adults.”

A new Safeguarding Board would be set up to look into any cases of concern as reported to the Safeguarding Officer.

During the meeting, MFA president Norman Darmanin Demajo explained that the association is currently focusing on a project to set-up a hospitality lounge at the Millennium Stand.

He said that this is meant to attract people who do not normally attend local matches. These would have access to premium seats at the Millennium Stand and access to the hospitality lounge which will feature a cafeteria, a walk-through football museum and a merchandising shop.

Darmanin Demajo said that clubs will receive a sizeable percentage from the season tickets they would be selling.

These season tickets, set to be launched next season, would give access to Premier League, First Division and national team matches and will cost €190.

No media access

The Malta FA president an-nounced that the Centenary Hall will be upgraded and therefore as from next month, the meeting of the Council will be held at another venue.

He also announced that these meetings will no longer be open for media personnel but a press briefing will be held at the end of each meeting.

■ As from next season, Gozitan clubs will be adhering to MFA club licensing and regulations governing player registration following extensive talks between the two governing bodies.

However the GFA will keep the capping on non-Gozo trained players.

■ The MFA Control and Disciplinary Board banned Adrian Farrugia and Mosta FC kit-manager Robert Frendo from all-football related activities until the end of the season following derogatory comments on Facebook about referee Malcolm Spiteri.

Bryan Agius was banned for three months for similar charges.

■ Hibs want to take action over remarks by Floriana FC president Riccardo Gaucci following the BOV Premier League clash between the two sides earlier this month. MFA general secretary Angelo Chetcuti offered to be a mediator between the two parties.