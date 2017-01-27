Advert
Friday, January 27, 2017

Man. United edge past spirited Hull to reach final

Paul Pogba (second, right) scores for Manchester United during last night’s semi-final, second leg against Hull City at the KC Stadium.

Manchester United reached the League Cup final but were made to sweat as Hull City won the second leg of their last-four encounter 2-1 yesterday to come within one goal of forcing extra-time.

Hull’s Oumar Niasse scored in the 85th minute to reduce the aggregate deficit to 3-2, but there was to be no fairytale comeback for the Premier League relegation strugglers who were spirited in their efforts to overturn their 2-0 first-leg defeat.

Tom Huddlestone had put the hosts ahead after 35 minutes from the penalty spot, after a foul on Harry Maguire.

But they were unable to turn the screw and allowed a much-improved United to claw their way back into the match after the break when French midfielder Paul Pogba stabbed home an equaliser.

Niasse steered home a David Meyler cross from close range.

But Jose Mourinho’s side held on to set up a clash against Southampton in the final at Wembley on February 26 after the Saints upset Liverpool on Wednesday night at Anfield.

