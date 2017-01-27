Football news

Southampton became the latest English Premier League team to get Chinese investment yesterday, with stadium builder Lander Sports Development buying a stake in the club.

Lander, whose interest in Southampton was rumoured last year, said in a stock exchange statement that it had struck a deal with Saints’ owner Katharina Liebherr to buy into the soccer club’s holding company, without disclosing any terms.

Southampton, who on Wednesday beat Liverpool to reach the final of England’s League Cup, did not respond to a request for comment.

Rangers linked with West Ham’s Oxford

Rangers are reported to be in advanced talks over a loan move for West Ham defender Reece Oxford.

The 18-year-old would be Mark Warburton’s third loan signing of the January window following earlier deals for Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral and Emerson Hyndman of Bournemouth.

Oxford became the youngest player to appear in West Ham’s first team in July 2015 when he faced Andorran side Lusitans in the Europa League at the age of 16, and he soon made his Premier League debut in a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The England U-20 international signed a four-and-a-half year contract on his 18th birthday last month.

Paris SG sign Guedes from Benfica

French champions Paris St Germain have completed the signing of reported Manchester United target Goncalo Guedes from Benfica on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The 20-year-old Portugal winger had been heavily linked with the Premier League club but on Wednesday flew to Paris to undergo a medical before signing a contract with Unai Emery’s team.

Within 24 hours PSG announced Guedes, who has made two appearances for his national side, had agreed a deal that ties him to the Parc des Princes outfit until June 2021.

He told psg.fr: “Playing here with players of a very high standard will enable me to improve.”

Gold frustration at Chelsea fixture switch

West Ham’s joint-chairman David Gold has voiced his frustration with broadcasters for moving games at short notice after his team’s Premier League clash against Chelsea was pushed back two days to March 6.

The Premier League sold its latest television rights for more than five billion pounds in 2015 with Sky securing 168 live games and BT Sport 42.

Gold agreed on social media with a supporter protesting that fans suffered when matches were moved, saying: “We don’t move the game Sky do. We hate it as much as you.”

Evra completes move to Marseille

Marseille have announced the signing of Juventus defender Patrice Evra on an 18-month contract.

The former Manchester United left-back, now 35, had played a limited role for Serie A leaders Juventus this season, having previously helped them to two titles and the Champions League final in 2015.

The club said in a statement: “Having completed his medical, France international Patrice Evra signed a contract on Wednesday evening with Marseille for a duration of 18 months.”

After making his name at Monaco, the Senegal-born player won five Premier League titles and the Champions League with Manchester United, who sold him to Juventus in July 2014.

Darmstadt and Ben-Hatira part ways

Darmstadt 98 and its midfielder Aenis Ben-Hatira have agreed to end his contract over his support of an organisation that authorities say is close to hardline Islamists.

The Berlin-born midfielder, who has dual German and Tunisian citizenship and has played for the Tunisia national team and German national youth teams, joined Darmstadt this season.

Ben-Hatira, 28, has made public statements of support for Ansaar International, which describes itself as an aid organisation supporting Muslims in Germany and abroad.

But German authorities accuse the group of supporting a Salafist network in Germany, and its domestic intelligence service has said it is monitoring the group, according to media reports.

Wenger will accept misconduct charge

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said he will accept the misconduct charge levied on him by the FA for appearing to push the fourth official during Arsenal’s league win over Burnley on Sunday.

Wenger was charged by the FA on Monday after he was sent to the stands by the referee for allegedly using abusive or insulting language towards the fourth official after an injury-time penalty was awarded to Burnley.

“Yes, I answered that in the press conference, I have little more to add. I am big enough to stand up for what I do,” he said.