Blurred lines' Robin Thicke must stay away from ex-wife
Will only have monitored visit with his six-year-old son
A judge has ordered Blurred Lines singer Robin Thicke to stay away from his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton, and have only monitored visits with his six-year-old son.
Los Angeles Superior Court judge Colin Leis issued the temporary restraining order after Patton accused the singer of physically abusing her during their marriage, which ended in March 2015.
She also said Thicke, 39, had traumatised her and her son by demanding visitation and refusing to leave her mother's home last week.
In a court filing, Thicke's lawyer Larry Ginsberg opposed the restraining order, saying there was no basis to issue it.
Mr Ginsberg said Thicke was seeking sole custody of his son and accused Patton of manipulating the boy.
